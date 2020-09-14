Swara Bhasker says she is tired of being called outspoken: ‘I am always lying to people at film screenings’

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:42 IST

Swara Bhasker is often known to be ‘outspoken’ and not mince any words but she doesn’t think it is true. She said in a new interview that she lies at film screenings all the time and never gives a negative review to a film or performance.

According to Swara, she only expresses her views on subjects that ‘are relevant to a greater, larger good’. When it comes to films and performances, she either reserves her comments or lies that she liked it.

In an interview with Hrishikesh Kannan, Swara said, “I am beginning to hate this label. I don’t even know what it means. I am always lying to people at film screenings about how their film was. I do that very well. I don’t give views if I don’t feel they are relevant to a greater, larger good. I never give negative reviews to films. If I don’t like it, I don’t say anything or I lie... Because as an actor, I know the kind of work that goes into making a film and into people’s performances. Even if it has failed to achieve what it tried to do, there is an effort there that I know, because I am from that world.”

Swara said she shares her opinions only on ‘things that affect us as a society’. “People think I am very critical and outspoken. I am like, you don’t know half the s**t that I am not saying! It’s a slightly tiring label to carry around now,” she said.

Earlier this year, Swara voiced her dissent against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), and even took to the streets to protest against them.

Swara was seen in two web series earlier this year. In the Amazon Prime Video series Rasbhari, she played a schoolteacher from Meerut. The show was at the centre of a controversy after Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi raised an objection to its ‘irresponsible content’. However, she defended the show and said that he had misinterpreted a scene of a girl dancing.

Swara was also seen in Eros Now series Flesh, in which she played a cop hunting human traffickers. Her next show, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, will release on Netflix.

