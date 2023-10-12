Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shares pics from her mehendi ceremony, fans are reminded of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Kabira

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has shared more pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mahira posted a string of photos from her mehendi ceremony. (Also Read | Mahira Khan dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho song, reveals how friends overruled her ‘requests’ ahead of wedding) Mahira Khan shared a post on Instagram.

Mahira shares pics from her mehendi ceremony

In the first photo, Mahira posed with her friends as they all gathered around her. She sat outdoors on a wooden swing adorned with a yellow mattress and cushions. Mahira was dressed in a yellow saree with mirror work and matching blouse. She also wore matching bangles and tied her hair in a braid. All of them showed off their mehendi for the camera.

The second photo, a candid one, saw Mahira looking sideways as she tucked her hair behind her ears. In the second last photo, Mahira seemingly spoke to someone, not seen in the photo frame, as she turned her face away. In the last picture, Mahira and her friend smiled and gave a closer glimpse of their mehendi designs.

Mahira pens a note

Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote, "My Khadija made this sari for me… (sparkles and crescent moon emojis). Pray for you every day, K (heart hands emoji). @elanofficial (yellow heart emoji)." Khadija Shah is a fashion designer. Reacting to the post, actor Maya Ali wrote, "Mashallah Mashallah."

Fans react to Mahira's post

A comment read, "Alexa! Play Kabira (encore) from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani." A fan wrote, "I love the way she always addresses her people like My this My that. Shows how down to earth she must be." Another person said, "That glow on her face. She looks so happy. God bless her. Such a sweet person." "Prettiest woman on earth," read a comment. "Simple and beautiful Mahira," said an Instagram user.

Mahira married Salim Karim

Mahira recently tied the knot with her long-time beau Salim Karim. The wedding took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and close friends. The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkey. This is Mahira's second marriage. She earlier married Ali Askari in 2007 and separated in 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son Azlaan.

Mahira's projects

Mahira was recently seen in Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt alongside Fawad Khan. The two actors will also be seen in the upcoming Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. It also stars Sanam Saeed.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail