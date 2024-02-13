Pakistani actor Mahira Khan issues statement after reports of her pregnancy, exit from Netflix show emerge

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has reacted after several reports claimed that she is pregnant. Speaking with The Express Tribune, Mahira dismissed the rumours. The reports emerged after a now-deleted post on Reddit claimed she was pregnant. The post had also claimed that Mahira has stepped away from Netflix's Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and another yet-to-be-titled film. (Also Read | Mahira Khan pays homage to Parveen Babi in new photo shoot, reveals struggling after multiple fractures in foot) Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim.

What Mahira said about her pregnancy

As per the report, Mahira said, "It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series." As per India Today, the Reddit post read, "So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

How did the rumour start

The post also read, "An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it lowkey for long, I personally feel that she will announce." Mahira got married to her long-time boyfriend, Salim Karim, earlier this year. She was earlier married Ali Askari in 2007. They had a son in 2009. The couple had separated in 2015.

When Mahira spoke about her life

In one of her posts on Instagram, she wrote about her bonding with her son and also about her past relationship. While sharing the picture with her son, she wrote in the caption, "Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year-old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it."

"We are nothing without the people who have stood by us - you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah. As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah," she concluded the post.

Mahira's projects

Mahira was seen in a number of Pakistani movies and shows, including Bol, Bin Roye, and Manto, among others. She starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees in 2017. Among her most successful shows was Humsafar also featuring Fawad Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place