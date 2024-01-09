Mahira Khan pays homage to Parveen Babi in new photo shoot, reveals struggling after multiple fractures in foot

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan has paid a tribute to late Indian star Parveen Babi. Mahira decked up in a shimmery rani pink saree and had her hair cut at the 11th hour to resemble the legendary style icon from India. She has also revealed how difficut it was for her since she was still recovering from her multiple fractures in the foot. Also read: Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shares pics from her mehendi ceremony, fans are reminded of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Kabira Mahira Khan (right) channels her inner Parveen Babi.

Mahira Khan turns Parveen Babi for camera

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mahira shared a video of the photo shoot in which she is seen moving like Parveen Babi in the pink saree. The video also includes an interview clip of Mahira in which she is seen talking about how she got inspired from Parveen Babi. “So I remember seeing this Time magazine cover and it had the gorgeous Parveen Babi on it. It's because of that cover that I actually watched her films. Some of her songs I just love. She was so beautiful, such a style icon,” she says. She also sings a few lines of Parveen's popular song from the film Namak Halal - Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba.

Mahira Khan shows glimpses of her photo shoot.

Mahira Khan on dealing with her foot injury

In another video, she is seen in a silver kurta outfit, standing in front of a giant screen with Parveen Babi's songs playing on it, as if getting into the mood to turn a muse. She shared on her Instagram Stories, "This was a tough shoot, my first since my foot injury (three fractures in my right foot to be precise). I couldn't move much and I was hating it. The team was sooo loving and caring…love you guys @lovefuryal @museluxe."

More about Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is one of the biggest film stars in Pakistan. Some of her most popular films are Bin Roye (2015), Ho Mann Jahaan (2015), Superstar (2019) and The Legend of Maula Jutt (2022). She was also seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Bollywood film, Raees. She tied the knot for the second time with Salim Karim in October last year. She also has a teenage son, Azlaan.

