US Tech giant yanks Paris Olympics ads after Last Supper opening ceremony controversy: ‘Unacceptable mockery…’

A major US tech company has pulled its advertising from the Paris Olympics. On Saturday, Mississippi-based C Spire pulled announced withdrawing advertising sponsorship following intense backlash over a performance during the opening ceremony that many viewers found deeply offensive and blasphemous. The controversial act involved drag queens and dancers in a performance perceived as a mocking parody of the Last Supper. (Paris Olympics Day 2 Live Updates) French singer Philippe Katerine during the Paris Olympics opening ceremony(X/@Scipionista)

Tech firms pull Olympics ad after controversy

The 2024 Olympic Games officially began in Paris on July 26 with an unconventional opening ceremony. Instead of the usual setup in a stadium, the people in charge decided to go big citywide. Thousands of athletes and performers ailed down the Seine River, ending up in a stunning show against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower and star-studded performances by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion. However, the opening ceremony was marred by controversy over a particular segment that many viewers found as an “insult towards Christians."

Telecommunications and technology company C Spire has joined the growing backlash, announcing on X that it has pulled all its Olympic advertising. The company cited the ceremony's “mockery of Christian faith" as the reason for its decision.

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics,” C Spire wrote on X. The firm, “will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics.”

Last Supper depiction sparks ad boycott at Olympics

The internet buzzed all day after the four-hour ceremony wrapped up. Some people criticized the inclusion of kids in the drag performance, calling it "hyper-sexualized." Others found the scene, which looked like Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper painting, a ‘mockery.’ But not everyone felt the same way. Many people thought the show was a great way to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and diversity.

Later, the artistic director of the ceremony, Thomas Jolly, opened up about the act and in a media briefing said that it was never the intention. He said the actual idea was ‘inclusion.’ “Naturally, when we want to include everyone and not exclude anyone, questions are raised,” Jolly remarked as per FOX news.

Suzy Hays, the CEO of C Spire also commented on the decision of pulling a plug on ads. In a statement to NY Post, “C Spire is supportive of our athletes who have worked so hard to be a part of the Olympics.” She continued, However, we will not be a part of the offensive and unacceptable mockery of the Last Supper, which is why we’re pulling our advertising from the Olympics.”