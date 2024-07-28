Paris 2024 Olympics: Win a medal and take home a piece of the Eiffel Tower’s iconic ironwork

There's nothing more coveted at the Olympics than snagging that shiny gold medal. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games kicked off on Friday, July 26, and athletes from around the world are vying for the chance to stand on that podium and claim their gold, silver, or bronze medals. While these medals are iconic symbols of athletic greatness, each Olympics gives them a fresh, unique twist. This year is no different. At the Paris Olympics, athletes who win medals will take home more than just glory—they'll carry a piece of France's pride. And what could be more iconic than the Eiffel Tower? Yes, you heard that right. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Nita Ambani is a vision in stunning Manish Malhotra's lotus pink handmade saree at Paris Olympics 2024. Check photos ) The Paris 2024 Olympics are offering athletes something truly unique: medals that feature authentic pieces of the iconic Eiffel Tower. (AP photo)

Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Made with Eiffel Tower

The medals for the Paris 2024 Olympics are incredibly special, as they include actual pieces of the Eiffel Tower. Winners across the 329 events happening until mid-August will receive these unique medals.

Here's the scoop: the gold medals weigh 529 grams, the silver medals 525 grams, and the bronze medals 455 grams. Each medal contains 18 grams of ironwork from the Eiffel Tower, salvaged during its numerous renovations and maintenance over the 20th century. It's like wearing a piece of France's most iconic landmark around your neck! This thoughtful touch adds a bit of Parisian heritage to the athletes' victory, blending the spirit of the Olympics with the heart of French culture. Isn't that just the coolest thing ever?

Not only do the medals contain pieces of the Eiffel Tower, but their design is also inspired by this iconic monument. The blue ribbons for the Summer Olympic medals feature lattice work, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower's ribbing. Additionally, the medals, designed by luxury jewellers Chaumet and produced by the Monnaie de Paris, are crafted to catch the light, reflecting Paris's nickname as 'the City of Lights'. A similar, slightly modified design has been used for the Paralympic medals, which will feature red ribbons.