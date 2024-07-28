Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live updates: Manu Bhaker eyes India's first medal; PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen start campaigns

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live updates: Manu Bhaker could give India its first medal of the Games on the 2nd day itself..

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 2 Live updates: It's a day when all the stars come under one roof. Day 2 of the Paris Olympics is where Day 1 left off for India. Full of promise and with a hope that the country may land its first medal today. Expectations are high of Manu Bhaker, who became the only Indian shooter to qualify for the final and who will be gunning for glory in the women's 10m air pistol event. From a heartbreak in Tokyo, where her gun malfunctioned, Bhaker will be eyeing redemption and get India off the mark on the medal tally....Read More

Bhaker isn't the only shooter in action, as Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita are set to compete in the 10m air rifle qualification round. Day 1 was a mixed bag for Indian shooters. Barring Bhaker, no other could advance to the final, with Sarajbot Singh enduring a heartbreak, and the hope is that Elevenil and Ramita would make up for the disappointment of yesterday. The men's team features Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta.

There's more. Rohan Bopanna will play his first round of the men's doubles match after rain forced the reschedule. Indian archers will be sharpening their arrows too. After both men's and women's teams qualified for the quarterfinal, today is a chance to progress further. There will also be plenty of eyes on one of India's most decorated Olympian PV Sindhu, as the two-time medal winner starts her quest for a third medal when she takes on Fatimah Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq of Maldives.

Sindhu hasn't enjoyed the best of forms heading into the Olympics, but the thing about greats is how much they relish the big occasions. And for Pusarla, there's no stage bigger than the Olympics. A hat-trick of medals will solidify her as India's greatest individual Olympian, but it's a long road ahead which starts today. Joining Sindhu in individual action will be HS Prannoy, India's most improved shuttler of the last two years. And both would want to ride the badminton wave that was set in tone yesterday by Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Nikhat Zareen, the two-time World Champion, also makes her Olympics debut today. Easily India's best pugilist on show, India wants Nikhat to do what no boxer before her from the country has done – win either a gold or a silver medal. Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze at the Tokyo Games, but Nikhat is primed to go up a notch. The fact that she has lost just two bouts in the last two years, during which she also claimed a bronze medal at last year's Asian Games is what makes her tough to beat. But the draws haven’t been too kind to Nikhat. She is likely to face the Chinese top seed of Wu Yu in the second round as well as one of the two women she has lost to, in the third.

On to table tennis, three different categories await. In the women's singles Round of 64, Sreeja Akula goes up against Sweden's Christina Kallberg, followed by Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey. The legendary Achanta Sharath Kamal gets his Olympics campaign underway when he takes on Deni Kozul.

Here's a proper break-up of India's Day 2 schedule of the Paris Olympics

Shooting

- Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker

- Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita

- Men's 10m Air Rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta

Tennis:

- Men's Doubles: Rohan Bopanna (First Round)

Archery:

- Both Men's and Women's Teams in Quarterfinals

Badminton:

- Women's Singles: PV Sindhu vs Fatimah Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq

- Men's Singles: HS Prannoy (Opponent TBD)

Boxing:

- Women's Light Flyweight: Nikhat Zareen (Debut Match)

Table Tennis:

- Women's Singles Round of 64: Sreeja Akula vs Christina Kallberg, Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey

- Men's Singles: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul

Key Points:

- Day 2 is crucial for India's medal hopes, with Manu Bhaker in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Final.

- Multiple Indian shooters are in action, including Elavenil Valarivan and Ramita in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification.

- Rohan Bopanna begins his Men's Doubles campaign, while both Indian Archery teams aim to progress in the quarterfinals.

- PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy lead India's Badminton challenge, with Nikhat Zareen making her Olympic debut in Boxing.

- Table Tennis sees Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra in action, along with the legendary Achanta Sharath Kamal.