Singles Inferno season 4 confirmed: Netflix hit is ready to turn up the tropics

Netflix's breakout Korean dating reality show, Single's Inferno, has officially been renewed for a fiery Season 4. Say yes to more sunset secrets and unexpected twists, as the globally successful show returns to answer the burning question: can love truly survive the test of paradise? This is the first time that a dating show from Korea has been able to keep its love algorithm popular. Netflix officially announced the development of Season 4 in a press statement that was sent out on January 24. Singles Inferno season 4 confirmed

Netflix confirms season 4 of Singles Inferno

Prepared to swap Tinder for a shot at Paradise? Get ready, as Netflix has officially approved the making of Season 4 of Singles Inferno in its latest update. This is a special milestone as it is the first Korean variety show on Netflix to reach a fourth season.

Producer Kim Jae Won, who directed the previous 3 seasons of the show expressed his views on the upcoming season and is committed to making Season 4 even more exciting. In a statement to Sports Kyunghyang, he said, “We will do our best to make Season 4 even more interesting by listening to the criticisms and feedback sent by the fans for Season 3.”

Bucking the trend of steamy Western dating shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love is Blind, South Korea's Singles Inferno emerged as a global phenomenon. Despite relying on wit and emotional connection over excessive skinship, the show took the top spot globally. Season 3 dominated FUNdex's non-drama category, with cast members like Lee Kwan Hee, Choi Hye Sun, and Kim Gyu Ri achieving individual fame.

