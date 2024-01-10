Are Hye Seon and Gwan Hee from Single's Inferno Season 3 still together or parted ways?

Single's Inferno 3's Hye Seon and Gwan Hee captivated viewers with their ‘circling back to each other’ chemistry, leaving fans hungry for a happily ever after. Now, months after escaping the fiery island, whispers swaddle their relationship status. Did their love story survive the transition from palm trees and bonfires to the real world’s harsh dating picture? Hye Seon and Gwan Hee from Single's Inferno Season 3 (Netflix)

The pro basketball player became the heartthrob of the Inferno in season 3, where three female contestants—Choi Hye Seon, Choi Min Ji, and Yun Han Jeong—were completely smitten with him. The ending was particularly satisfying as he left hand in hand with Hye Seon (Popular fan choice.)

AreHye Seon & Gwan-Hee still together?

Given that several months have passed since the show was filmed, viewers are naturally eager to know if the relationship endured beyond the island. Both Gwan Hee and Hye Seon haven't dropped any clues about their relationship on social media following the finale. Despite their 10-year age gap (Gwan Hee is 36 and Hye Seon is 26), and differing careers – Gwan Hee a seasoned basketball player and Hye Seon a dedicated science student – their connection on Single's Inferno burned bright making them a fan favorite.

However, they don't follow each other on Instagram and haven't mentioned one another on their individual accounts. While some fans speculate that they might still be together, pointing to potential coded messages on social media hinting towards each other, others argue that the couple's deliberate silence may be a strategy to avoid spoilers before the finale.

Lee Jin Seok and An Min Young hint at their relationship

In contrast, another couple, Lee Jin Seok and An Min Young, are frequently hinting at their current relationship status through respective Instagram activity, strongly suggesting that they are still together. Min Young's online activity indicates that she is still in touch with Jin Seok; she was spotted visiting his café with a friend.