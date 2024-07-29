Stray Kids bag in historic feat on the US Billboard 200 chart with their new album ATE

K-pop sensation, Stray Kids unlocked a new achievement with their new mini album ATE. The 7-member group is the first group in history to feature 5 consecutive no.1 entries on the US Billboard 200 chart with the release of their new album. Stray Kids released their mini album on July 19, 2024. The album featured 4 songs namely, Mountains, JJam, I Like It and Chk Chk Boom with the last one also being part of the official soundtrack of Marvel’s Deadpool and Wolverine. Stray Kids the first group in history to feature 5 consecutive no.1 entries on the US Billboard 200 chart.(@Stray_Kids/X)

Stray Kids achieves a historic landmark

The official website of Billboard released a preview article announcing the K-pop group from South Korea’s latest album ATE topped the US Billboard 200 chart on Sunday, 28 July. The album topped the charts selling 232,000 album units in the US in its first week. Hence, ATE marked the fifth consecutive entry of Stray Kids at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. This was followed by their previous album ODDINARY which was released in March 2022, MAXIDENT which was released in October of 2022, ★★★★★ (5-STAR) in June of 2023'樂-STAR' in November 2023, as reported by AllKpop.

The consecutive entries at the top of the Billboard chart have made them the first group in Billboard history to achieve five consecutive placements on the chart. Globally, they are second to DMX for debuting five consecutive albums at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Stray Kids made their first global mark with the success of ODDINARY and expressed their goal to dominate the global market soon.

Stray Kids’ success streak with ATE

The K-pop group’s representative company, JYP Entertainment calculated ATE as the highest-selling K-pop album of the year 2024 and the sixth highest for any album to sell in 2024. Out of 232,000 album units sold, 218,000 were album sales which made ATE the highest-selling album of 2024 worldwide followed by Taylor Swift’s last release, The Tortured Poets Department. The Top Album Sales title also went to Stray Kids for the August 3 week and their title track Chk Chk Boom debuted in the 30th position on the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100.

The K-pop group will next be seen headlining the Lollapalooza Chicago on August 2, bringing the summer festival to a grand end which will be followed by their Stray Kids World Tour– DOMINATE. It will be the group’s largest tour to date which will kick off with four concerts in Seoul on August 24-25, 2024 and August 31 and September 1, 2024.