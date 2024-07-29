Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompsan's son turns 2; take a look inside thrilling dinosaur-themed birthday party

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son, Tatum’s second birthday with an extravagant party. The theme of the party was dinosaurs and the party was named Tatum’s Two-a-saurus. Khloé shared the inside details of his son’s party on Instagram. It included fun activities and exciting games at the toddler’s party. Kardashians are known for throwing larger-than-life parties regardless of what is being celebrated and Khloé upheld the tradition with Tatum’s grand birthday party. Khloe Kardashian shared inside details of son, Tatum's birthday party.(@khloekardashian/Instagram)

Inside Tatum’s dinosaur-themed party

Khloé’s youngest son, Tatum, turned two years old and the reality TV star threw a dinosaur-themed party on Sunday, July 28. The birthday party's decor, menu and activities were designed according to the theme. The 40-year-old shared the inside details of her son’s party on her Instagram stories. The first story from the birthday party took the followers through the entrance, which was decorated with a huge balloon arch following the colour theme of green, pale pink, blue, and white balloons. The balloon arch led to the ‘Tatum Two-a-Saurus' sign right above the door along with a statue of a dinosaur, as reported by People magazine.

Her next story featured, Kris Jenner in an all-white suit where Khloé could be heard exclaiming, “Legend” while the former said, “Can’t wait to see little Tatum.” Next Khloé walked her followers through the dinosaur-themed decorations around the venue and Tatum’s three-tiered cake. The decor included a balloon with spots resembling dinosaur cakes and a miniature display of a dinosaur with a sign that read, “Please don’t feed.” Leaf-shaped floating devices in the pool were also spotted at the party. SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian was also present at the party in a golden gown along with her daughter Chicago in a clip where Khloé said, “The Golden Globe is here.”

Dinosaur-themed games and menu at the party

The menu of the party was curated according to the theme of the party with a giant chocolate dinosaur egg at the dessert table organised by the Cake Gourmet Sugar Service. On the side of the egg were glazed doughnuts with blue drizzle and leaf decoration, theme-based cookies, dipped rice krispie treats and egg nests where the nest was made out of chocolate. Other food items included, tortilla chips and guacamole, dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets, french fries and assorted fruit trays.

There were also different sections at the party labelled Dino Dig and T-Rex Zone. According to one of the stories posted by Khloé, there were a lot of fun activities for guests and children including a painting table, a fun pretend fossil excavation site, a piñata that looked like a giant dinosaur egg, a pop-up of Stoney Clover Lane with a bag and customizable patches and a make your slime station.

Khloé shares her toddler Tatum and daughter True with her ex and NBA player, Tristan Thompson.