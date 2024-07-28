Avengers 5 and 6: Russo brothers return to Marvel to direct the next in the franchise

A major announcement made by Marvel introduced the Russo Brothers as the official directors for the next two Avengers movies at the San Diego Comic-Con. The superhero production focused on stories of father-established characters from the MCU and introducing new characters to the MCU since the Avengers Endgame. But as the Multiverse Saga heads towards Phase 6, Marvel announced the next in the Avengers franchise-- Avengers 5 and 6. The Russo brothers are confirmed as the official directors for Avengers 5 and 6.(@therussobrothers/Instagram)

Also Read: Ben Affleck spends millions to buy new LA mansion while Jennifer Lopez was away: Signals end of marriage

Russo Brothers will direct Avengers 5 & 6

The directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo were confirmed to re-acquire their positions for the next set of films. The brothers were present at the San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday, July 27 when they confirmed the news. The brothers are filling in the position of director Destin Daniel Cretton who left the Avengers project in November 2023 as his attention was required on other Marvel projects on his late including a possible sequel to his earlier direction Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as reported by Variety.

The script of the former will be written by Michael Waldron who also scripted the Marvel Studios series Loki. Avengers: Secret Wars is said to have a similar style to Avengers: Endgame as it will be the concluding movie to the Multiverse Saga.

The Russo brothers are no strangers to the Marvel family as their earlier directs in MCU include Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War.

Also Read: 3 members of the famous US Grammy-nominated gospel family, The Nelons, killed in fatal plane crash

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is no more

In a pivotal moment, the next in the Avengers franchise titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been retitled Avengers: Doomsday which will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars. The decision was likely made after the actor who played the role of the supervillain, Jonathan Majors was convicted for misdemeanour assault harassment of his ex-girlfriend in December. The Studios has remained silent about the fate of the character Kang now that they have parted ways with Majors.