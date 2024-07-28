3 members of the famous US Grammy-nominated gospel family, the Nelons killed in fatal plane crash

The gospel music world is mourning the loss of three famous Nelon family members who were killed in a tragic plane crash. The family, celebrated for their Grammy-winning harmonies and strong belief, has touched countless lives through their music. This devastating incident has left fans, friends, and fellow musicians heartbroken. The Nelons were one of seven people killed in a crash in Wyoming on Friday, as per the management. The Nelons arrives at the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards red carpet

3 members of the Nelons killed in plane crash

Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter, Amber Nelon Kistler, tragically lost their lives in a plane crash on Friday. The family was en route to Seattle to perform on a musical cruise. The devastating incident occurred around 1 p.m. just north of Gillette, Wyoming, according to Campbell County officials. The crash also claimed the life of Amber Kistler's husband, Nathan and their assistant, Melodi Hodges.

Among the other victims were the plane’s pilot, Larry Haynie, and his wife, Melissa, according to the group. The Nelons were traveling to play at the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the tragic incident occurred, as reported by Gaither Music. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the case.

According to the first details provided by PEOPLE, the event occurred due to a problem with the autopilot system while the plane was in the air. A first-hand account is anticipated to be released in the next three months.

“One of the best loved gospel music families in America, the Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming cruise to Alaska,” the official handle of Gather music wrote.

The group’s fourth member was not onboard

Luckily, Kelly's younger daughter Autumn Nelon Streetman wasn't on the plane when it crashed. She and her husband Jamie Streetman were later informed about the accident.

“Autumn and Jamie will return home for now to Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon, and his wife, Rhonda, to begin the hard tasks that lie ahead.” The Music page added, “Please keep them, the Kistler family, the Haynie family and the family of Melodi Hodges in your prayers.”

Who are the Nelons?

The Nelons, a gospel music group that's been around since 1977, was started by Kelly Nelon Clark's dad, Rex Nelon. Their rich tapestry of gospel, hymns, and folk music has resonated with millions, with hits like "We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown" and "Come Morning." Their induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and the impressive collection of three Grammy nominations and six GMA Dove Awards made them climb the legendary status.