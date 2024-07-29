Rapper Swae Lee faces backlash after urging fans to not vote for VP Kamala Harris: ‘Leave the country’

Rapper Swae Lee was denounced after he tried to sway his followers to not vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris was nominated as the candidate from Democrats to run for the Presidential election this year against Donald Trump. The rapper urged his followers to look into Harris’ presidential campaign before voting for her. Rapper Swae Lee took the heat after urging followers to not vote for VP Kamala Harris(@SwaeLee/X,@VP/X)

Rapper Swae Lee urges followers against Kamala Harris

The 31-year-old wrote a post on the micro-blogging platform against the VP and her proposed campaign forte presidential run. He wrote, “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole [campaign].” He also condemned US President Joe Biden and his previous decisions and donations made to other countries. He wrote, “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year this man Sent it to A whole nother country !!!!!!!!! Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that s**t.” The Sunflower emcee was referring to the Biden administration’s decision to send millions to Ukraine to aid them in a war against Russia.

Lee continued to criticise the Biden government, for he believed the money could be better used to provide aid to US citizens by providing them with “200 grand” each but “I guess we don’t need the s**t,” he added.

He also chastised Harris for not doing anything for the people of colour as he wrote, “And y’all standing for Kamala. My black people she don’t do nothing but sign off on things against yall ….(us) voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favour,” as reported by Page Six.

Netizens react to Swae Lee’s post against Harris

Swae Lee’s posts might not have had the response he intended as the netizens hit back at his posts against Kamala Harris and the Joe Biden administration. One user on X wrote, “yuck immediately unfollowed,” while a second user wrote, “U want a dictatorship??”

A third user wrote, “Do your research cause you probably got bad information.” Another user wrote on X, “I did! This is why I am voting for her! By the way, it is Vice President Kamala Harris,” while another wrote, “Trump’s campaign got to you too huh? Music not selling?”

Another user wrote, “Then leave the country,” while one user wrote, “Now all of sudden everyone is an expert at foreign policy and politics.”