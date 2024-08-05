Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax out of ICU after 'complex trauma’ but will have to face…

Angelina Jolie's son, Pax, is on the road to recovery after a frightening ordeal. The 20-year-old has been discharged from the ICU following a serious bike accident that left him with complex injuries. Pax was rushed to the hospital on July 29 when he crashed into a car which resulted in severe head injury. Police sources mentioned that Pax wasn't wearing a helmet when they were riding an e-bike in a busy part of Los Angeles. Angelina Jolie, left, and Pax Jolie-Pitt are seen at the Golden Globes. (AP)

Pax Jolie-Pitt released from ICU

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” a source told People on July 5. Reportedly Angelina Jolie stayed by Pax's side throughout his time in the hospital, while his siblings frequently visited and supported the family during this difficult time.

Jolie and Pax "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received,” the insider added who also said the siblings are very close to each other. Pax is one of six children shared by former partners Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The couple adopted three of their children, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, while Shiloh and their twins, Knox and Vivienne are their biological kids.

Brad Pitt is 'distraught and worried' about Pax's accident

Brad Pitt is reportedly distraught over his son Pax's serious bike accident, but their strained relationship has hindered his ability to reach out, a source earlier told Daily Mail. “It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all.”

"In recent months, the distance between Brad Pitt and his six kids has significantly increased due to a bitter legal feud with Angelina Jolie. The children have even expressed a desire to drop his last name. Additionally, sources revealed that Pitt's calls to his son, Pax, have gone unanswered. "A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital or to call him. He's tried so many times but the kids won't take his calls. His hands are tied," the source continued.