Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will stay at the same hotel for Venice Film Festival

Angelina Jolie is scheduled to be in Venice next month to promote her film ‘Maria,’ donning the opera legend Maria Callas. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in happier times

Brad Pitt will also be in Venice for his new movie ‘Wolfs’ with George Clooney. Despite their ongoing legal battles, the couple will not be at the festival simultaneously. Arrangements have been made to prevent them from crossing paths, even though they will stay at the same hotel, the Cipriani.

Since their split eight years ago, Jolie and Pitt have managed to avoid attending the same events in Hollywood. Jolie, who lives in Los Angeles with their six children, has mostly stayed away from red-carpet events.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon ‘plans face off’ with Angelina Jolie as she is ‘sick and tired of…’

Pitt was ‘unable’ to reach Pax after the accident

Recently, it was revealed that the Bullet Train is distressed because he has been unable to contact his estranged son, Pax, who is in the hospital following a bike accident. “Brad is distraught and worried over Pax's accident, but he is unable to reach him,” a source told Daily Mail.

“A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital or to call him. He's tried so many times, but the kids won't take his calls. His hands are tied.”

Pax, who was not wearing a helmet, crashed his electric dirt bike into a car stopped at a red light. Witnesses reported that Pax complained of head and hip pain immediately after the crash. Paramedics, concerned about possible brain bleeding, rushed him to the hospital.

A source close to Jolie told Daily Mail that she is by Pax's side in the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. The full extent of his injuries is not yet known. Pax has been estranged from Pitt since an alleged domestic violence incident on a private jet in 2016.

Pax, adopted by Jolie from Vietnam at age three, remains close to his mother along with his five siblings: Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

In a 2020 Instagram post, Pax called Pitt a “world-class a***hole” and an “awful human being.” Brad “virtually have no contact” with his children.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt ‘unable to contact’ son Pax after bike accident: ‘Whenever he calls…’

Pitt is upset that Pax was not wearing a helmet and believes he should have been in a car. A source told DailyMail.com, “Brad doesn't think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with - he should have been in a car.”

The couple's children have increasingly distanced themselves from Pitt, with several dropping ‘Pitt’ from their last names.

However, a source close to the couple told InTouch that Brad feels “sorry” and he is “willing” to rekindle with his kids.