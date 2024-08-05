Did Taylor Swift just subtly shade Kanye West after he name dropped her and Travis Kelce in Vultures 2?

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s tumultuous relationship is not hidden from the pop world. The latest chapter in their ongoing saga unfolded with West's mention of both Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in his new album, Vultures 2. The rapper's words got people talking right away, but it was the potential response from Swift that truly captured Swifties attention. The Cruel Summer singer is famous for her sneaky yet strong way of throwing jabs and fans think she might have sent a hidden message back to West's latest insult. Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly ‘horrified’ by her depiction in Kanye West’s Famous video. (Twitter)

Kanye West name-drops Taylor and Travis in Vultures 2

After releasing his much-anticipated album following constant delays, Ye is back to business. 'I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,' Lil Wayne raps in his verse on Knaye’s song Lifestyle (Demo).

Considering his history of mentioning Taylor in his songs, it's reasonable to assume that "Taylor" refers to Swift’s first name, while the reference to Kelce likely plays on his position as a tight end in the NFL. Swift and Kelce began dating last summer, and as their relationship continues to thrive, engagement rumours are circulating.

Fans believe Taylor has already responded to Kanye’s shade

While neither the pop star nor the Kansas City player has responded to the namedrop, Swifties believe they've uncovered a subtle response. During her August 3rd Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland, Swift wore a "22" shirt reading "I Bet You Think About Me." This specific choice of shirt has sparked speculation among fans that it could be a veiled message directed at West.

Also read: Ben Affleck ditches wedding ring for rebellious makeover: ‘The Jennifer Lopez glow wore off real quick,’ fans say

The recent mention of the TTPD singer in 'Vultures 2' is not the first time Kanye has included the singer in his comeback era. He previously rapped about making 'six Taylor Swifts' in Vultures 1 as well.

On the other hand, the pop star has been spotted wearing that tee onstage before, and fans don't see it as a coincidence this time. The track from her 2021 album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is widely believed to address her long-standing rivalry with Ye.

Also read: Man arrested after making 'terroristic threats' towards Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name-dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian,” a fan commented. “Guys it's just Taylor’s way of responding relax,” another added. “She doesn’t need to drop a whole album to shade Kanye just these small actions can destroy him,” commented the third. “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao,” another added.

The pop princess and the hip-hop mogul have a history of ‘bad blood’ between them. Their feud ignited when West infamously crashed Swift's VMA moment. While Swift initially responded with a message of peace in her song "Innocent," the conflict escalated with West's mention of her in "Famous."