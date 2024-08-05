Man arrested after making 'terroristic threats' towards Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes received a shooting threat by a concertgoer at the Morgan Wallen concert. The players were enjoying Wallen’s concert in Kansas City when an Illinois man made a “terroristic threat” to the two players. The authorities found that the man had made online threats to the players as well. Kansas City Chiefs's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce received shooting threat by fellow concertgoer. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein(REUTERS)

Kelce and Mahomes receive a shooting threat by a concertgoer

The man identified as Aaron Brown from Manchester had made a threat on social media for the quarterback and the tight end player, Mahomes and Kelce, respectfully, said the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. The players joined the singer on stage, however, the officials did not identify them while they scrutinised the Arrowhead Stadium on Friday night after they came across the social media threat.

The threat was posted on microblogging platform X by username Gooey Bag who according to the redacted documents wrote, “Mr. [redacted] at Arrowhead with the wife. If he brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the f–kin shot. F–k em!” “Also f–k you bitch!! (hand emoji with middle finger up twice) @[redacted],” the threat continued according to the complaint filed. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the quarterback player was also present at the concert.

When the police tracked Brown’s X account and called him, he willingly shared the information about his section and seats at the concert. Police tracked him down within minutes after that. He was attending the concert with his girlfriend and upon confrontation about the threat said, “It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake,” as reported by The New York Post.

Brown is under arrest for threatening the Chiefs' players

Brown was arrested by the country police who charged him with making terrorist threats in the second degree. His bond was set at $15,000 and the whole threat thing delayed the concert by 40 minutes.

According to a video posted by one of the concertgoers, Mahomes and Kelce walked in on stage along with Wallen. The singer wore a Kansas City Chiefs Jersey with No.7, his basketball jersey number in high school. The jersey number is currently held by Harrison Butker in the Chiefs team who faced heat earlier for making misogynistic comments.