Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get engaged? Check out 5 of the cutest PDA moments from their relationship

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end player Travis Kelce take the crown when it comes to being the internet's favourite couple. Their mutual affection and the way they openly support each other's careers is undeniable, leaving fans eagerly speculating about when the couple will finally tie the knot. The good news is that the wait may finally be over! Taylor and Travis' cutest moments

“The engagement is happening soon,” said an insider close to Travis in an exclusive with Page Six; the footballer has allegedly been planning the details of the proposal for some time now. Ahead of the official announcement, check out the couple's cutest moments from their relationship.

Super Bowl Celebration

Taylor and Travis at the Superbowl(Instagram)

Earmarked as one of the most viral moments between a celebrity couple, Taylor and Travis almost broke the internet when she rushed to kiss him after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl 2024.

Singing Love Story

At the Super Bowl 2024 after-party, Taylor and Travis were spotted jamming to her popular heartbreak songs, Love Story and You Belong With Me. Taylor falling for a football player feels almost prophetic, making it all the more delightful to see her romantic foresight play out in real life.

Travis at Taylor's Eras Tour

After waving goodbye to her legion of fans at a performance on the Eras Tour, the singer was seen sprinting into her boyfriend's arms as he pulled her into an endearing kiss.

Travis' Surprise Eras Tour Performance

When Taylor performed at London's Wembley Stadium, Travis graced the stage in a delightful ensemble comprising of a top hat and tails. He joined her for an adorable performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart as a dancer.

Grooving at Coachella

Taylor and Travis' appearance at Coachella 2024 marked their Coachella debut as a couple. Videos taken of them throughout the night showcased how in love they actually are. In this video, you can see Travis pick Taylor up so she can see past the bustling crowd — boyfriends, take notes.

As we await the big moment, stay tuned and relive their very own Love Story come to life!