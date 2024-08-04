Meghan Markle reflects on past suicidal thoughts and experience being bullied, 'I just didn't…'

Meghan Markle is opening up on her past traumas. In her recent appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning, the Duchess of Sussex revealed how she once suffered from suicidal thoughts during her time in the royal family. The Suits alum sat down for an interview with host Jane Pauley, alongside Prince Harry, to discuss their new project, The Parents Network. Meghan Markle opened up on past suicidal thoughts in new CBS interview alongside Prince Harry(CBS)

Meghan Markle addresses past suicidal thoughts

Meghan reflected on her experience of being bullied, saying, “When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it.” While she delved deep into her traumas, the 43-year-old admitted that she hasn't “really scraped the surface on my experience.”

“But I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way,” Meghan continued. “And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans. And I would never want someone else to not be believed. If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them, and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that,” she added.

The former actress' Sunday interview is the first since her bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Meghan admitted at the time that she dealt with intense suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Prince Archie due to the harsh treatment she received from the tabloids. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she told Winfrey at the time.

“I would sit up at night, and I was just like, ‘I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,’” she added, referring to the consistent negative media reports on her. Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the United States, where they now reside in a lavish $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.