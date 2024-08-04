Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's split was caused by THIS reason: Reports

As it appears, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are heading for a divorce with the couple spending the summer apart and publicly listing their shared Beverley Hills mansion on sale. While the evidence for a future split is visible, the cause for this is yet to be confirmed. However, it is suspected that Lopez’s new cocktail line was the final straw in her relationship as it challenged a sober Affleck. (FILES) JLo's new cocktail line caused the split between her and Ben Affleck. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Lopez’s cocktail line led to her ‘break up with Affleck’

A source close to the couple claimed that the On the Floor singer's new alcohol brand was the reason behind her split with her husband. Affleck is a recovering alcoholic and he found JLo’s alcohol brand, Delola, as an insult to his struggles with maintaining sobriety. It was also alleged that the singer was trying to expand her wealth with the release of her alcohol brand which was launched last year and left Affleck devastated, as reported by The Mirror.

The Batman actor reportedly felt that with the launch of the brand, she was "rubbing his face in it" which made him “sick”. A friend of Ben said, “Ben had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse, Jen decided to start her own spritzer line for more money, as if she did not have enough. This was one of the things that broke the camel's back. But Ben saved his sobriety."

The alcohol brand was not the only reason for their split. Affleck was not a fan of the singer’s documentary This Is Me... Now: A Love Story which discussed the the couple’s earlier split. The actor is a private person and tried to reason with Lopez to halt the production but she went on with the project anyway.

Lopez and Affleck to file for divorce this summer

Affleck recently bought a mansion for himself in Los Angeles which is close to his kids with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner while Lopez sold her condo in New York and celebrated her birthday in the absence of her husband. The couple is expected to file for divorce by the end of this year’s summer. A source said, “They are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."