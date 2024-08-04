Zac Efron hospitalised in a ‘swimming incident’ while on vacation: Team provides health update

Zac Efron got a little health scare during his vacation in Spain. The actor had a little swimming pool incident after which he was immediately admitted to a hospital. He was released soon after as he suffered no major injury and hospital admission was a precautionary measure. The actor planned a visit to Spain because he was already in Europe for the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris. US actor Zac Efron was admitted to hospital after a minor swimming accident in Spain. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Zac Efron suffers a minor pool incident

The actor was staying at a villa in Ibiza when the swimming pool incident occurred as he went in for a dip. On Friday night, August 2, he was taken to the hospital only as a precautionary measure. The next morning, Efron was released from the hospital as his rep said, “He is fine.” The rep also reported that it was just a “minor swimming pool” incident at the villa, as reported by People Magazine.

Before the incident, the actor was seen sharing the stage with DJ Martin Garrix at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in Spain. According to a video that surfaced on TikTok posted by a Garrix fan, the High School Musical alum appeared on stage and danced alongside the former artist as the crowd cheered them. Efron was on a well-deserved break after the busy year he had with appearances in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky and his Netflix romantic comedy film alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, The Family Affair.

Zac Efron's Netflix film had a different title

Efron and Kidman were seen together in the film The Family Affair which was supposed to have a different title. In a June interview with People, the actors revealed that the previous title of the movie was much raunchier given it is an NSFW comedy film.

Efron said, "It was called Motherf*****,” when Kidman added, “It was beeped out.” Joking about the title, the 57-year-old actor said, “Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title,” to which The Greatest Showman actor added, “That made the script stay at the top of the pile. It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

Efron also revealed that it was a good chance to reconnect with co-star Kidman with whom he worked last in 2013 on the sets of The Paperboy. He said, “I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it. It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun.