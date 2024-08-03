What is ‘Just Give Me My Money’ TikTok trend? Hilarious new prank takes netizens by storm

TikTok is infamous for giving rise to new trends every day. While some may be dangerous, most of them are either hilarious or wholesome. The latest trend to take the video-sharing platform by storm is “Just Give Me My Money.” As netizens go berserk over the harmless prank, popular streamers have also joined in on the fun. So, here's all you need to know about the latest trend: New trend 'Just Give Me My Money' has taken TikTok by storm(TikTok/ @donna_amarah/ @ha_twin2)

What is ‘Just Give Me My Money’ TikTok trend?

The latest trend plays out like a prank, with at least two co-conspirators and one unsuspecting member of the group. In order to carry out the prank, everyone in the group has to say, “just give me my money” in a funny voice with a unique hand gesture. Each person's performance is followed by a round of applause and cheers from the rest of the party. But there's a catch!

When the victim's turn comes, everyone has to remain silent while maintaining a poker face. This leads to a confused look on the face of the victim as they eventually realise that they are the subject of the prank. The hilarious nature of the prank has piqued the interest of netizens, with thousands of TikTokers following the trend.

Netizens go beserk over new TikTok trend

As the trend went viral, netizens flooded the platform, expressing their reactions in the comment section. One user commented, “The last guy was even confused before the real confusion befell him,” on the video shared by TikToker @donna_amarah. “The last guy really wanted his money,” commented another on the video featuring a group of office colleagues pranking each other with the latest trend. Another user who goes by @ha_twin2 on TikTok participated in the trend, drawing over 32K likes. “This is the best one I have seen so far walah,” wrote a fan, while another said, "The way he say “hoYaDiNa waSa.”