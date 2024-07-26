MAGA trends #CancelNetflix after Reed Hastings endorses Kamala Harris and donates her $7m

Netflix co-founder's and executive chairman Reed Hastings' decision to endorse Kamala Harris and donate her $7million hasn't gone down too well with Trump's MAGA fanbase. Many Trump supporters are posting images of cancelling Netflix subscription after Reed Hastings endorses Kamala Harris

“After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” Hastings told The Information. He added that it was the largest donation he had ever given to a single candidate. Days after Reed Hastings announced his massive donation, Maga wanted to teach Netflix a lesson.

Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, have donated more than $20 million to the Democratic Party in recent years, according to New York Times.

On Tuesday, Hastings tweeted, “Congrats to Kamala Harris — now it is time to win.”

Musk's X army, majorly comprising of Trump's MAGA supporters are up in arms, with many sharing screenshots of themselves canceling the streamer over the massive donation.

Soon after Joe Biden abandoned the campaign Harris has managed to collect a whopping $81 million in its first 24 hours. Now after Barack and Michelle Obama's endorsement Kamala is only expected to put a stronger campaign against Trump. Now with popular brands and leaders endorsing her his supporters have decided to vent their anger on social media.

"We already canceled Netflix a long time ago, but if you have not done so already, it's now time to #CancelNetflix, " Youtuber Dr Taylor Marshall stated.

“I don't support companies that support communists #CancelNetflix.” a user wrote. To which another user added, "I just did also. However it’s not just the donation. They support far left wing agenda. That was my “other”

“If you’re still a Netflix customer and you love America it’s time to cancel Netflix because you are funding Marxist Kamala Harris. #CancelNetflix,” stated an account named YellowStone.

However on the other side of the fence, Kamala supporters had a great laugh claiming, “The funniest thing about #CancelNetflix is that Netflix DIDN'T donate money to Harris. The cofounder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, donated from his personal fortune. He isn't even CEO any more, so y'all aren't doing anything to him by canceling Netflix,” wrote a user.

But many others were supportive of Hasting's decision, willing to renew their subscription for another 8 years.