 Barack Obama, wife Michelle endorse Kamala Harris for US president
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2024 02:52 PM IST

Former US President Barack Obama and wife Michelle on Friday endorsed incumbent vice president Kamala Harris for the post of US president. 

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris . We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us,” Obama posted on X.

Michelle Obama, the former First Lady, said,"I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back."

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

