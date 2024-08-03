Perseid meteor shower 2024: When, where and how to see shooting stars in US

Good news for skygazers! From the first supermoon of 2024 to the annual Perseid meteor shower, this month is filled with celestial events. Starting August 11, a series of shooting stars will dazzle the night sky across the United States. So, here's everything you need to know about the highly anticipated celestial event: Perseid meteor shower will produce bright shooting stars across the United States this month, reaching peak activity between August 11 and 12,(Representational Image)

When will Perseid meteor shower begin?

Commonly known as the Perseids, the Perseid meteor shower is visible annually from mid-July to late August. This year, it will reach peak activity between August 11 and 13, when the moon will be in its first-quarter phase, with 50 percent illumination, astronomy experts say.

“The best time to watch for Perseids will be starting around midnight (when the moon will be setting) until dawn,” per EarthSky. “This shower rises to a peak gradually, then falls off rapidly. And Perseid meteors tend to strengthen in number as late night deepens into the wee hours before dawn. The shower is often best just before dawn.”

While the shooting stars are likely to remain visible until early September, the best viewing option for sky gazers is after midnight on August 12. This is due to the Earth's movement through the largest field of debris from the tail of the Swift-Tuttle comet.

Where to see the Perseid meteor shower in 2024?

As the Perseids are best visible in the Northern Hemisphere, shooting stars will dazzle the night sky across all US states. Experts suggest that skygazers should go to the darkest possible location after midnight or pre-dawn hours and give their eyes about 30 minutes to adapt to the darkness. “Give yourself at least an hour of observing time because the meteors in meteor showers come in spurts and are interspersed with lulls,” astronomers at EarthSky say.

How to watch the Perseids?

The Perseids can generate anywhere between 50 and 100 meteors per hour. “The meteors are colourful. And they frequently leave persistent trains,” EarthSky.org says. “All of these factors make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere,” it adds. The best part is that skygazers can watch the Perseids through the naked eye. In order to capture crisp and clear photos of the shooting stars, it is best to invest in cameras with high- quality lenses and a tripod.