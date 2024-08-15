Kim Kardashian makes major confession about her relationship status, says her kids try to set her up…

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship status on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Kim Kardashian, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, said: “It's so funny because my kids try to set me up, like they're ready now, and I'm not.”

Appearing in an all-white ensemble that included a long skirt and a bra top, the 43-year-old reality star was interrogated about her love life. Without any hesitation, Fallon directly asked her, “What's going on with the love scene? Are you seeing anyone?”

In response Kim said, “Oh, I thought you meant like a love scene in a show,” prompting laughter from the audience.

As she said “no”, Jimmy asked, “You're not? Single?”

“Yeah,” Kim replied.

Kim, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, said: “It's so funny because my kids try to set me up, like they're ready now, and I'm not.”

“They're so particular, like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with like any basketball player or soccer player. And I'm like, ''If you only knew',” she added.

Kim, however, remarked, “it's no no,” as she had a failed marriage of 72 days With 39-year-old former professional basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011.

She further told Fallon that her children want her to hang out with streamers and they have a full list and they keep trying to set her up. “Guys this just isn't what I want right now,” the mother of four told her kids.

Kim loves to spend time with her kids

Kim earlier disclosed that she was traveling alone to New York City with daughter North. She mentioned that she cherishes the time she gets to spend alone with each of her children and loves to go on solo travel with them.

She added that Saint enjoys basketball and he also loves to watch soccer, whereas North embraces arts.

Moreover, she travels the world with her kids to attend Soccer events as her son Psalm plays the sport. They are even heading to Spain to watch the first Real Madrid game soon.

Kim received praise from Jimmy for the success of her Skims underwear promotion at the Paris Olympics, pointing out that Time magazine named the company among the top 100 most prominent brands.