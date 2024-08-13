 Billionaire who paid $500,000 to Kim Kardashian to be his date dies at the age of 91 | Trending - Hindustan Times
Billionaire who paid $500,000 to Kim Kardashian to be his date dies at the age of 91

ByHT Trending Desk
Aug 13, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Austrian billionaire Richard Lugner is best known for his annual Vienna Opera Ball where he hosted global celebrities.

Richard Lugner, a billionaire in Austria, has died at the age of 91. He was reportedly battling several health problems in recent months and underwent heart surgery.

Austrian entrepreneur Richard Lugner and his then girlfriend Bambi attend the 17th Life Ball in Vienna in 2009. (AFP)
Austrian entrepreneur Richard Lugner and his then girlfriend Bambi attend the 17th Life Ball in Vienna in 2009. (AFP)

Lugner was known for hosting global celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Pamela Anderson and Goldie Hawn at the iconic Opera Ball in Austria's capital city of Vienna.

The socialite and construction tycoon died in his Viennese villa on Monday, Austrian media reported, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on X hailing the "successful" construction magnate as a "vibrant... Austrian original" who stayed "true to himself".

Two months ago, Lunger married for the sixth time. He married a 42-year-old woman, Simone Reilander, Simone Reilander, on June 1. "It will be the last marriage," he had said at that time, PEOPLE reported, quoting a local media report.

In 2014, Lunger paid $500,000 to have Kim Kardashian as his date for his annual Vienna Opera Ball, according to a Page Six report. “Kim is annoying me, because she’s not sticking to the program," Lunger had said.

(With inputs from AFP)

Follow Us On