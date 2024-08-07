Kanye West's ex-chief staff makes shocking claims about rapper's ‘self-destruction’, $850K titanium teeth

Kanye West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, leveled several allegations against the rapper and his dentist, Thomas P. Connelly. In 2015, West stated that he developed a “completely new attitude on everything" after receiving nitrous gas from a dentist.(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

In a court affidavit, Yiannopoulos, who worked for West from 2022 to 2024 as his chief of staff, stated that his duties included “solving mysteries and fixing problems where others have failed.” He left the job in May this year.

Yiannopoulos claimed in the affidavit that the Grammy-winning artist's staff had concerns about his “dependency” on nitrous gas and alleged that he was being exploited by a dentist, Daily Mail reported.

He compared “West's widely-reported bipolar diagnosis and the side effects of prolonged nitrous gas abuse” in his filing. These side effects include reckless behavior, paranoia and mood swings.

He defended his “respectable track record”, stating that he has worked for a number of affluent individuals in Florida as well as Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In addition, Yiannopoulos mentioned that he was “motivated by urgent concern” for West's “health and safety.” He expressed reservations about Connelly, the dentist who set up West's permanent titanium grill. These concerns include “the unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use.”

West's ex-staff opens up about rapper's reliance on nitrous gas

Connelly allegedly “supplied West with advisors... who demanded gigantic sums for their services” and suggested “widespread and disruptive changes” to his business, according to Yiannopoulos' declaration. In addition, he claimed that the dentist was hoping that West's increasing reliance on nitrous gas would “seal the deal.”

He stated that the rapper's staff members became concerned after witnessing “four large surgical tanks of nitrous oxide into Bianca Censori's apartment.” One of the West's staff members claimed to have witnessed him “administering the nitrous gas provided by Connelly.”

Yiannopoulos further claimed that West “seemed to be in and out of the inhaler mask on a near-constant basis,” talked “about it non-stop in meetings,” and that “communications were becoming incomprehensible and contradictory.”

According to him, the dentist aimed “to exploit” West's “psychological vulnerabilities”.

Without directly mentioning West, Yiannopoulos claimed that Connelly stole “millions of dollars... from a patient he knew to be in a confused, dependent, weakened and addicted state.”

West made major admission

In 2015, West stated that he developed a “completely new attitude on everything” after receiving nitrous gas from a dentist.

Conversely, Yiannopoulos asserted in July that West was “hooked on nitrous thanks to the Doctor Death of Dentistry.” He claimed that staff members did nothing while seeing Ye “permanently destroy his brain with a neurotoxin.”