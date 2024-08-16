Big Brother Season 26: Who was evicted in the latest episode? AI Instigator twist explained

Big Brother 26 has officially introduced a twist in the game and fans can't wait to know more about it! In the last episode, Ainsley disclosed that fans will be able to manipulate the game and choose a player for the week who can pick on other contestants through AI. Big Brother Introduces AI Instigator Power(Instagram )

What is the AI Instigator Power?

Through the CBS website American fans can vote for their favourite contestant, adding spice to the ongoing drama. The chosen houseguest will be given the power to manipulate the game for a week. This person will be able to create AI avatars of other houseguests and will instruct them what to say to each other. This is intended to increase suspense and add unpredictable twists and turns to the game.

The CBS portal is available for voting from August 15 till August 22nd, 9:00 a.m. PT, 2024. Viewers are permitted to cast up to 10 votes per day for their favourite contestant, giving fans flexibility in their choice and allowing them to change their decision if they wish to do so. Unfortunately, international fans cannot take part in voting, only American viewers who are 18 and above can cast their votes for the show. The eligible houseguest with the most votes at the time of vote’s reveal will be given the AI Instigator Power.

Big Brother is available to watch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV with a subscription plan. The reality show airs on Wednesday, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS. Viewership may vary for international fans depending on availability and accessibility of streaming apps.

What has happened so far in Big Brother Season 26?

During the Tuesday special recap episode Ainsley hinted at the AI Instigator Power. Previous Big Brother winners Taylor Hale, Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore were also present in the episode. Ainsley was caught saying, “One thing I have learned is that America loves impacting the game. I am giving America another game-changing decision to make.”

Last week the reality television show initiated another interesting twist in the game. Houseguest Quinn Martin was given the power, Deepfake HoH. This gave Quinn the upper hand where he could choose which housemates would be on the block that week. Quinn chose to put Rubina Bernabe as the replacement nominee, to sustain his spot in the game.

So far, Matt Hardeman, Lisa Weintraub, Kenny Kelley and Cedric Hodges have been eliminated from the game. They are not expected to be invited to the house anytime soon.

What is expected from the AI Instigator?

The elected AI Instigator is going to be revealed to the world on August 25, 2024. The instigator is expected to spread misinformation about their housemates using virtual AI avatars, this is meant to spark suspicion and drama between the housemates, pinning them against each other.

A second vote will decide If the instigator succeeds in creating an entertaining scenario. This vote will grant a cash reward between $5-$20K depending on the Instigators performance. However, an endurance challenge will take place before announcing the instigator. The challenge is expected to decide who will replace Quinn’s position as Deepfake HoH.