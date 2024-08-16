Demi Moore's chihuahua to Glen Powell's poodle mix: Celebrity dogs take centre stage as latest magazine cover stars

Dogs on the cover of a magazine? It might sound unconventional, but what better way to celebrate the cherished canine companions of celebrities? What began as a plan to feature just a few furry friends has blossomed into Vogue’s digital cover project, now spotlighting an impressive sixteen beloved pets. Celebrity dogs take centre stage as latest magazine cover stars

From Anna Wintour’s trio of charming doodles to Mariah Carey’s energetic Jack Russell terriers, their newest edition showcases the unique bond between stars and their dogs. Here are five celebrities and their four-legged friends who’ve captured the spotlight on these endearing covers.

Pilaf Moore - Demi Moore

Meet Pilaf, Demi Moore’s glamorous Chihuahua. This white-and-brown beauty has endless energy and Moore jokes that Pilaf looks like a mix between a goldfish and Bette Davis. Discovered by Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis on Facebook during the pandemic, Pilaf has since captured media attention with her luxe lifestyle.

Shark B - Billie Eilish

Amidst a whirlwind of fame and recent Grammy victories, Billie Eilish chose to foster dogs to stay occupied. She connected with Angel City Pit Bulls, the same organisation her brother used and took in a litter of rescue puppies. One standout was Shark, named for his spiky teeth. He has since become a beloved member of the Eilish-O’Connell family. Now, Shark enjoys snacking on Eilish’s leftovers and accompanying her to the salon.

Mutley, Jill E. Beans and Cha Cha - Mariah Carrey

Mariah Carey is rarely seen without her glamorous entourage, which includes her beloved Jack Russell terriers: Mutley, Jill E. Beans and Cha Cha. Whether performing in Las Vegas or relaxing at home, these dogs are always by her side. Mariah describes them as her best friends and protectors, likening them to personal bodyguards. The trio has even modelled alongside their famous owner, proving their star quality.

Brisket - Glenn Powell

Glen Powell has a soft spot for his adorable pup Brisket. Powell's swoon-worthy moment came last July when he introduced Brisket to the world on Instagram, describing the tiny puppy as “1.5 pounds of raw power” and his new bodyguard. While filming Twisters in Oklahoma, Glen saw Brisket’s photo and knew he had to have him, despite being in the midst of shooting.

Boo Radley, Harper, Atticus Finch - Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour’s beloved canine trio Boo Radley, Harper, and Atticus Finch also posed for the portraits. Fresh from their weekly grooming the dogs were impeccably styled and ready for their close-up. Radley, the glamorous eldest, displayed a classic big-sister demeanour while Harper, the sweet middle sibling was more relaxed and sleepy. Finch, the youngest, stole the show with her playful antics and enthusiasm. Despite occasional chatty outbursts, the pack’s professional charm shone through proving they’re just as photogenic as their renowned owner.

Celebrating the animal companions of celebrities offers a heartwarming glimpse into the lives of these beloved pets. As we bask in the joys of summer, this playful edition reminds us of the simple pleasures found in our furry companions.