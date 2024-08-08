Big Brother 26 America’s veto nominee: How to vote for replacement; time, eligible houseguests, more

Big Brother 26 game-changer is here! America's Veto is back, and your vote holds the power to determine who stays and who goes. After a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, August 7, the show is now inviting viewers to vote for this week’s replacement nominee. Makensy, the lucky recipient of the upgraded America's Veto, has removed herself from the chopping block and handed the power to America. Get ready to vote for the houseguest you want to see compete against Tucker and Kenney in the live eviction ceremony tonight. Here is how to vote. Big Brother 26 America’s veto nominee: How to vote for replacement(CBS)

How to vote for Big Brother 26 veto nominee

Head over to https://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/vote/ between tonight's episode and tomorrow morning to cast your vote for America's Veto replacement nominee. Voting closes soon.

The houseguest with the most votes by Thursday, August 8th at noon Eastern/9 AM Pacific will replace the current nominee. The results will be revealed during Thursday's live show. Each person can cast up to 10 votes.

Which BB 26 members are eligible for nominations

This week, the Big Brother house has undergone a flurry of transformations, yet finding a new nominee is proving to be challenging due to the America's Veto game. As a result, only four houseguests are now off the nomination list. Tucker and Kenney are still in the nomination block and thus ineligible for vote. Cedric is the current Head of Household, and Angela, who was initially put up for nomination, was spared by the Veto.

Who can be nominated?

Most Big Brother fans want either Quinn or Cam evicted as per recent trends. Quinn seems like the easier target as his secret power caused major drama. The chaotic week saw Tucker, who won the Power of Veto, try to backdoor Quinn by saving Angela instead of himself. This move was intended to set up a showdown between Quinn and the replacement nominee. However, Makensy Manbeck, who was initially nominated, successfully used her America's Veto to save herself, leaving the fate of the next nominee in the hands of the fans.