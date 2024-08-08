French pole vaulter jokes about his viral ‘package’ at Olympics in now deleted TikTok amid porn offer

A French pole vaulter has unexpectedly become an internet sensation for reasons far removed from his athletic skills. Anthony Ammirati, whose penis got in the way of his Olympics routine, costing him a spot in the finals, took to social media to address the unexpected fame with a humorous twist before deciding not to joke about it. However, the internet was too quick to copy and paste his reaction into a now-viral video alongside his viral Olympic moment. An overview shows France's Anthony Ammirati competing in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis(AFP)

Anthony Ammirati jokes about his viral moment

In a since-deleted TikTok, the 21-year-old appeared dejected as he dined alone, his intense gaze standing out against the normal scene. In the video, Ammirati made a sarcastic remark about how he ended up getting more attention for his unintended physical attributes than for his athletic prowess. The post came days after a highly publicised incident during the pole vault competition that abruptly ended his Olympic journey.

A French caption translated to English reads, "POV: You make more buzz for your package than for your performances.” He playfully bit back at himself after messing up his big game on on Aug. 3.

Internet reacts

“I mean, if you’re going to be famous for losing a pole vault this is the way to do it,” a social media user wrote commenting on the video shared by the fan page. “His pole certainly vaulted,” another quipped. “When you become global sensation without Olympic medal,” one more added. “Well, the Olympics would not have given you this kind of popularity either.”

Ammirati launched himself into the air, but his penis struck the crossbar, causing it to fall to the ground. This incident resulted in him failing to achieve a high enough score to progress to the next round, thereby dashing his hopes of winning an Olympic medal.

“I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session,” Ammirati expressed his disappointment after the unexpected loss.

French pole vaulter receives porn offer

Following the crotch mishap the French pole vaulter was approached with a $250,000 offer for a porn video. The offer was rolled out by pornographic website CamSoda. The vice president of the website Daryn Parker told TMZ, “If it was up to me, I’d award Anthony Ammirati for what everyone else saw - talent below the belt.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course,” he added.