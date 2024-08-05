 French pole vaulter's crotch collision goes viral, X has a lot to say about it | Trending - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
French pole vaulter's crotch collision goes viral, X has a lot to say about it

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 05, 2024 08:02 PM IST

Anthony Ammirati made an error on his third effort to reach 5.70 meters when his crotch struck the bar and brought down the pole.

French athlete Anthony Ammirati's Olympic dream was shattered after he was unable to clear 5.70 metres in the pole vault. On his first try, Ammirati cleared both the 5.40 and 5.60 meters. However, he did not make it to the finals, finishing 12th in the qualifiers after failing to clear 5.70 meters.

An overview shows France's Anthony Ammirati competing in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis(AFP)
An overview shows France's Anthony Ammirati competing in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis(AFP)

He made an odd error on his third effort to reach 5.70 meters when his crotch struck the bar and brought down the pole, making his final attempt unsuccessful. Commentators were at a loss for words after seeing the scenario. There was a momentary awkward hush on the broadcast before one of the commentators explained that it wasn't because he wasn't tall enough but rather because of an unusual collision that happened as he was going down. (Also Read: Olympic gold medallist Thomas Ceccon sleeps in park following dire living conditions at village: 'It's hard to sleep...')

Soon after this, Anthony Ammirati became a sensation on social media as people posted about the incident. Numerous individuals took the route of hilarity while reacting to it.

Here's how people reacted:

Ammirati—the U20 World Championships in Colombia two years ago—took the incident in good humor, even if it meant he would not be competing in the Olympics in Paris. This was his sole event there.

He said, via the French Athletic Federation: "I'm just glad I can make people smile and laugh. And who knows, maybe this will be the start of something amazing!"

The results of the pole vault qualifying round were not shocking, as Mondo Duplantis of Sweden—who currently holds the world record in the event—topped the field by clearing 5.75 meters on his first try. Second place went to Guttormsen Sondre of Norway, and third place went to Karalis Emmanouli of Greece. However, none of the competitors reached the 5.80-meter automatic qualifying standard.

