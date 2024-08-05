Olympic gold medallist Thomas Ceccon sleeps in park following dire living conditions at village: 'It's hard to sleep...'

Thomas Ceccon, the gold medallist swimmer from Italy, was photographed dozing off in a Paris park following his complaints about the conditions at the Olympic Village. Ceccon, who won gold in the men's 100-meter backstroke and bronze in the men's 4x100-meter freestyle at the games, expressed his displeasure with the "bad" housing conditions by sleeping in a park. Paris Olympics 2024: Thomas Ceccon was spotted sleeping in a park.

"There is no air conditioning in the village, it's hot, the food is bad. Many athletes move for this reason: it's not an alibi or excuse, it's the reality of what perhaps not everyone knows. I'm disappointed that I didn't make the final but I was too tired. It's hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon. Usually, when I'm at home, I always sleep in the afternoon: here I really struggle between the heat and the noise," he told Mirror UK. (Also Read: After Yusuf Dikec, China shooter steals the show at Paris Olympics with Hello Kitty rifle)

Take a look at the video of Ceccon sleeping in the park here:

Other athletes have also raised their concerns regarding the condition at Paris Olympics 2024. Australian swimmer Ariane Titmus also criticised the living conditions after winning the women's 400m freestyle. She said, "It probably wasn't the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform. It's definitely not made for high performance, so it's about who can really keep it together in the mind."

The Sports Ministry of India has sent 40 portable air conditioners to Indian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games Village due to the intense heat and absence of air conditioning in their rooms. According to Ministry sources, the air conditioners were provided to the Games village following consultations with the French Embassy and the Indian Olympic Association, reported Sports Star.