24-year-old delivery agent held for killing wife in Munirka

A 24-year-old delivery executive was arrested for allegedly murdering his 20-year-old wife at their rented accommodation in Munirka after confessing to the crime before a friend and seeking his help in disposing of the body, police said on Monday. The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station on Sunday. (Photo for representation)

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Kishangarh police station on Sunday. The caller informed police that Anurag alias Abhishek had killed his wife Kanika and was asking him to help dispose of the body, police said.

A police team reached Pal Dairy in Munirka, where the caller identified the accused, who was standing outside his house. Anurag, a resident of Munirka, was apprehended on the spot, police said.

During questioning, the complainant told police that Anurag, his friend, had called him on the night of August 1, asking him to urgently come near his residence. When he arrived, Anurag allegedly told him that he had assaulted his wife and asked him to accompany him to his room.

“The complainant found Kanika lying on the bed, bleeding, with multiple injuries. The accused allegedly confessed that he had killed her and repeatedly requested the complainant to help dispose of the body,” a police officer said.

The complainant allegedly told police that Anurag had taken away his mobile phone. “Later, after the two reached outside the complainant’s house, he managed to get the phone back on the pretext of calling his family members to open the gate. Once inside, he alerted the police,” the officer added.

Police then accompanied the complainant and the accused to Anurag’s residence, where they found Kanika’s body lying on the bed. She was taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Based on the complainant’s statement and evidence found during the preliminary inquiry, police registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kishangarh police station.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that Anurag suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship, which is believed to be the motive behind the killing,” an officer said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police added.