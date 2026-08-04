SC to hear plea on alternative protest site to Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an alternative site to Jantar Mantar as Delhi’s designated protest venue, with the petitioner arguing that repeated demonstrations at the centrally located site have become a persistent inconvenience for residents and disrupt access to essential services. During the hearing, the bench observed that the petition raised important concerns related to public access and movement. (Photo for representation)

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government, and other authorities on the plea filed by Satish Chand Kaushik. The bench also requested Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions on the issues raised.

The petition contended that Jantar Mantar is no longer suitable for protests, as repeated agitations impede the movement of residents and affect the supply of essential goods and medical services. It seeks directions to identify an alternative site where demonstrations can be held without causing public hardship.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the petition raised important concerns related to public access and movement.

“It has been stated in the plea that Jantar Mantar is not a proper site anymore for such protests due to ingress and egress issues. Supply of medical essentials, etc. I think this is important... Please take instructions, Mr Solicitor. Issue notice and list this separately,” the bench said.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel also referred to a proposed political march, stating that “Arvind Kejriwal called a town hall and decided to march to the Prime Minister’s residence”, and urged that “another July 20 incident should be avoided.” The remark referred to the July 20 students’ protest in central Delhi that turned violent after demonstrators attempted to march towards Parliament, prompting police action involving tear gas, baton charges, and mass detentions.

The bench, however, declined to comment on the proposed protest, expressing confidence in the authorities’ ability to maintain law and order.

“They know how to handle it. If they cannot, come to us for mishandling. I am sure they will handle (it),” the bench remarked.

The court directed that the matter be listed separately for further hearing after the Centre files its response.