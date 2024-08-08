Brad Pitt is ‘grateful’ to finally receive updates on Pax after reports of his ‘mouth filled with blood’

Brad Pitt is grappling with immense worry as his son Pax continues to recover from a harrowing e-bike accident. The incident, which left the 20-year-old with serious injuries, has made the usually private actor feel down and anxious as per multiple sources. Pax, who lives with his mother Angelina Jolie following his parents' separation, was discharged from the ICU a few days ago after dealing with ‘complex trauma.’ Pitt, on the other hand, was previously unable to contact his son but is finally receiving updates about his health. Brad Pitt Reportedly Heartbroken Over Son Pax's Serious Bike Accident, Unable to Contact Him

Brad Pitt is ‘concerned’ about Pax

The recent e-bike accident that nearly claimed Pax's life has left the 60 years old highly ‘alarmed’ and ‘concerned’ as per TMZ. A source revealed that the actor is closely monitoring his recovery while receiving ‘steady flow of information’ about his health from concerned people. Meanwhile, while the 20 years old has been discharged from ICU, doctors have declared a “long road of recovery and physical therapy.”

Brad Pitt's relationship with his son Pax has been strained since the high profile split with Angelina Jolie. The high-profile divorce, marked by bitter legal battles including accusations of domestic violence and disputes over their multi-million dollar winery, has collectively made all six kids of the couple ‘avoid’ their father at all cost.

The insiders revealed that the actor was shocked and emotional upon hearing the news about the lengthy recovery process as he still “cares a lot about Pax.”

Brad Pitt getting updates about Pax’s health

In recent months, Brad and Angelina's children have dropped their father's last name, a move that sources close to the actor believe is linked to Angelina. Brad's representatives have previously claimed that she has alienated the children from him, with some, including his biological kids Shiloh and Vivienne, now omitting Pitt from their names. Earlier reports indicated that Brad struggled to reach Pax, with his calls going unanswered. However, TMZ has now learned that the actor is finally receiving some updates.

Brad is getting news from "concerned people around the family" for which he is "grateful." Pax's alarming crash occurred in LA on July 29. A source revealed that he has been in multiple e-bike accidents before and still doesn't wear a helmet.

Eyewitness narrates Pax’s horrifying accident.

A witness at the scene immediately called emergency services and tried to stop the bleeding by applying pressure to his head. Lola Cavalli told ET that she did not see any broken bones or significant bleeding. She added, “Since I was instructed to apply pressure where the bleeding was, I wasn’t sure where to apply it, as it was on the head. He was hit on the head, and I had no idea where to apply pressure to stop the bleeding.”

"It was not a lot of blood. You didn't see, like, a fountain of blood rushing out," she added. "His mouth was filled with blood. When [he] was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."