Angelina Jolie should stop her ‘never-ending attacks’ on Brad Pitt over winery dispute

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned, continues to intensify. Jolie's attorneys claim Pitt tried to silence her with a non-disclosure agreement, while Pitt's team calls it a 'simple business dispute'

Recently, Jolie’s attorneys submitted court documents alleging that Pitt attempted to have her sign a revised non-disclosure agreement (NDA) “specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up.”

A source close to Brad Pitt told People, “This was a simple business dispute, but sadly, this legal attack is just the latest example of them harming the entire family by making it personal.” Pitt's legal team has previously lamented Jolie's motion as “wide-ranging and intrusive.”

The source further claimed, “The other side is desperately and repeatedly trying to do anything to distract from the fact that it was her — and not Brad — who requested an NDA about the divorce, a fact which completely undermines the legitimacy of their never-ending attacks.”

“They don't want anyone to focus on the fact that she deprived the kids of their inheritance of Miraval by breaching the agreement and selling it and taking the money.”

Jolie claims Pitt used NDA to silence her about abuse

The dispute over Château Miraval dates back to 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in the winery to a third party, Tenute del Mondo.

The legal struggle took another turn on July 15 when Pitt’s attorneys requested that Jolie’s motion to compel his personal communications be denied. They argued that Jolie's demands included sensitive information, such as therapy sessions Pitt undertook following the 2016 family plane incident that precipitated their divorce. Despite Pitt’s offer to produce “documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight.”

Pitt alleges that Jolie’s sale violated a prior agreement stipulating that neither party could sell their stake without the other’s approval.

This legal battle has intersected with their separate conflict over the custody of their six children, four of whom are now adults: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and the 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

A source close to Jolie has accused Pitt of using the NDA to conceal his alleged misconduct. “Brad Pitt’s insistence on an NDA to cover up his criminal conduct is unconscionable, and no abuse survivor should be coerced and forced into silence. She never pressed charges, she left him all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place. Yet he was not satisfied and still he sued her and continues to attack her in the press today. All she wants is peace and the ability to heal their family,” the source told People.