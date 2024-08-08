Jennifer Lopez’s multi-million dollar ‘closure exercise’ with Ben Affleck; to announce summer…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's highly publicised reunion, often referred to as Bennifer 2.0, appears to be heading towards a costly and tumultuous chapter. Sources close to the couple describe their situation as a "multi-million dollar closure exercise," driven by ongoing questions about their "unfinished business" from the past. While neither Ben nor Jen have publicly commented anything on their current marital situation and hiccups, a friend close to the siituation suggests a lavish yet potentially heartbreaking journey of the couple. US actors Jennifer Lopez (L) and Ben Affleck arrive for the world premiere of "The Flash" at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

JLO and Ben Affleck’s headed for a ‘costly closure’

After months of speculation about their breakup, recent reports indicate that the Gigli co-stars have already finalised their divorce papers and are now preparing a joint statement before any contentious legal battle begins. According to a friend, both Affleck and Lopez became ensnared by nostalgia and the desire to realise their long-held dream from twenty years ago.

Also read: Ben Affleck looks distraught and ditches wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez

”They’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20 plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul,” a friend close to the couple told PageSix. “No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over,” they added.

A friend who knows the couple said that Jennifer Lopez has always wanted a dreamy wedding with lots of sparkle and style. She “had wanted this wedding — the gowns, the friends, all the trappings and trimmings — for decades.” The couple's renewed love, their second shot at happiness together, was caught up in the excitement of getting back together.

Also read: Jennifer Lopez spotted visiting her LA mansion without wedding ring amid Ben Affleck split rumours

“In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever,” the friend continued.

After their initial engagement ended in 2004, the question of "what if" lingered for both, ultimately leading them back together and to the altar in 2022. The wedding, which thrilled fans and rekindled the belief that lost love can be reclaimed even after two decades, saw in two extravagant ceremonies in Los Angeles and Georgia.

JLO and Ben Affleck to announce ‘summer separation’

Another source told Page Six that the couple is expected to announce their separation to fans by the end of summer. Recently, both Ben and Jen have been seen without their wedding rings and have continued to avoid each other throughout the summer, even missing their second anniversary and Ben not attending JLo’s birthday.

Now, sources believe the Atlas star is feeling ‘humilated’ after she made such a huge deal about her wedding to the actor. “He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” a source told PageSix. “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

Just months ago, the pop star made a highly anticipated return with This Is Me…Now, and was preparing for her multi-million dollar residency in LA. The Jenny From the Block singer also released her Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which features Affleck and draws inspiration from their relationship. However, her residency has since been canceled, and her love life seems to be on the verge of falling apart.