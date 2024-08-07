Ben Affleck looks distraught and ditches wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck looked shockingly weighed down on the sets of his upcoming film amid the rumours of divorce from singer Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck ditched wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Jennifer Lopez.(AFP / Michael Tran, @BenAffleck/X)

The Batman actor, who recently bought a $20 million mansion in Los Angeles was also photographed without the wedding ring on his finger. The couple spent their summers apart and also put out their shared Beverley Hills Mansion for sale.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez spotted visiting her LA mansion without wedding ring amid Ben Affleck split rumours

Ben Affleck looks tyrannized in a recent appearance

Affleck has been spending his days in LA to shoot for his upcoming film The Accountant 2. He looked dispirited and even ditched the symbol of his wedding to Lopez as he drove to the film location. While he carried his usual iced coffee in hand, Affleck kept his head down and dragged a leather bag on one shoulder. He put little effort into his clothes as he wore a basic T-shirt, tan pants, sneakers and a baseball cap, as reported by Page Six.

The sudden change was concerning given he got a striking faux hawk haircut and rockstar-inspired outfit. The Batman actor was sighted this way after Lopez made a return to the city after spending most of her time in the Hamptons.

Recently the Ain’t Your Mama singer was also seen without her wedding band as she went on a hunting spree in LA after selling her condo in New York.

Affleck is holding off their divorce as a source said that Lopez is “furious” about the spit and felt “humiliated” by the former because he was the one who initiated to rekindling of their relationship. The source added, “She has not fully accepted it is over,” because she is “very romantic”.

Also Read: Suge Knight claims Diddy's FBI tape with Jennifer Lopez causing marital woes between the actress and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no longer in contact

The couple is no longer in contact with each other and their business managers are working out the details of their divorce and its effect, as reported by TMZ. Neither of the two has released an official statement about the divorce yet nor they have mentioned anything about the split. The rumours about their break-up spread when the couple celebrated their second anniversary and the Fourth of July holidays on the opposite coasts. The couple will most likely file for divorce by the end of the summer after reaching a settlement