Suge Knight claims Diddy's FBI tape with Jennifer Lopez causing marital woes between the actress and Ben Affleck

Convicted felon and former music mogul Suge Knight has stirred up fresh controversy with his new theory that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are “headed for divorce”. Former music mogul Suge Knight alleges FBI showed Ben Affleck videos of Jennifer Lopez's past, leading to divorce(File)

Knight claims that the FBI provided Affleck with videos obtained during a raid on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' house, which allegedly contained compromising details about Lopez, and “FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck” about it.

Knight claimed seeing these videos, the Batman star could “never look” at JLo the same, and that's why they are filing for a divorce.

In a recent episode of his show ‘Collect Calls With Suge Knight,’ the notorious music mogul made these sensational allegations. He suggested, “I’m quite sure they [FBI] probably called. And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck.”

Suge claims that FBI showed Affleck compromising video fo JLo and Diddy

The former Death Row Records CEO further speculated that Affleck was shown the videos as a form of "white man's privilege," suggesting that authorities might have wanted to give Affleck a chance to distance himself from Lopez before the videos became public.

“It’s a white man who got respect in the white world. I’m quite sure they said, ‘We want to show you some things about your wife',” he alleged. “When he sees the s*** that her and Puffy were doing and who they were doing it with, I’m quite sure they gave his a** those tapes. And I’m quite sure that he can never look at her the same.”

Knight elaborated on the nature of the videos, implying they contained evidence of Lopez’s involvement in the 1999 nightclub shooting incident. At the time, rapper Shyne took the fall for Diddy, who was dating Lopez. “They [the FBI] know the fact that J. Lo lied and said that the gun was Shyne's or whatever and sent that man to prison, destroyed his life, and she knew it was Puffy's,” Knight claimed.

Knight is convinced that the information in the videos is enough to cause a rift between Affleck and Lopez. “I’m quite sure they headed for divorce because that’s a man who had a good life… Great parents don’t spend a lot of money. Ain’t tripping off paparazzi, he’s living his life. He got his own team. She done brought all tha extra sh*t out and now that moth*rf**ker he want out.”

Jennifer Lopez has remained silent about the Homeland Security raid on Diddy's home. However,New York lawyer Pete Gleason told In Touch Weekly, “Jennifer Lopez’s presence the night of the shooting incident and then departing in the same vehicle as Combs makes her a witness with firsthand knowledge and could subject her to being subpoenaed to testify under oath.”