TV host Sarah Ferguson says Ben Affleck was one of her worst interview guests: ‘He was just rude, not interested…’

TV host Sarah Ferguson has blasted Ben Affleck as one of her worst interview subjects. This comes one year after she spoke to him about his movie, Air. Sarah Ferguson says Ben Affleck was one of her worst interview guests (ABC News (Australia))

Ferguson told the Sydney Morning Herald that Affleck acted “rude” and “not interested” during the interview on Australia’s ‘7.30’ show. She also said Affleck was “going through the motions” in March last year, and went on to earn a spot “high up on the list” of her least favourite interviewees.

Notably, Affleck appeared serious during the interview and did not smile. Only four of his answers to Ferguson’s questions were aired. For most of the interview, Affleck visibly avoided looking at the camera.

“He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions,” Ferguson said.

Affleck provided a puzzling answer to Ferguson’s question about how the film Air, which he starred in, directed and produced, went on to evolve into a story about Michael Jordan’s family. “It happened by my looking at the story and thinking initially, you know, knowing a little bit how these companies work, and knowing about, you know, knowing by instinct it wasn’t only white people who worked at this company who were relevant to the story,” he said.

When Ben Affleck compared doing interviews to ‘land mines’

Last year, Affleck compared doing interviews to “land mines” while talking to The Hollywood Reporter last year to promote Air. He made the remark on being asked why he is not on Instagram like Jennifer Lopez.

“She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right. I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over,” said Affleck.

“I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant,” he added, reportedly referring to his 2021 interview on “The Howard Stern Show. He later alleged that certain comments he made on the show were taken out of context.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Affleck and Lopez are not on speaking terms any longer amid their divorce rumours. Sources told the outlet that the couple’s no-contact phase is slowing down their divorce plans.