Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on speaking terms? Divorce plans slow down as…

A new report has claimed that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not on speaking terms any longer amid their divorce rumours. TMZ reported on Monday, August 5, that the pair is no longer in contact, either over the phone or in person. Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on speaking terms? (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Sources told the outlet that Affleck and Lopez’s current no-contact phase is slowing down their divorce plans. The couple have a prenup in place, with the only asset they would now need to divvy up being their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion. The house is on the market at present.

Sources have offered cryptic responses

Sources have often offered cryptic responses about why Lopez and Affleck’s marriage has been in turmoil. In May, a source told US Weekly, “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

An insider previously told People that the pair “did not celebrate Mother’s Day together,” and another source told US Weekly that finances and parenting “have exacerbated” the problems between them.

An Entertainment Tonight insider said, “Ben feels like Jen has a hard time feeling satisfied and that’s one of the issues they’re facing. Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It’s part of why Jen loves him but also why she’s upset with him.”

Several sources told the Daily Mail in July that the couple’s divorce papers are “finalised,” but “not yet turned in.” One insider, who is “close” to the couple, said, “They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't. Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”