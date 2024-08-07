Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker meets Sonia Gandhi, sets sights on 2028 Los Angeles Games

Olympic pistol shooter Manu Bhaker, who made history by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, met with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence today in the national capital. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi meets Paris Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker.

The Congress party shared a photograph of Bhaker with Sonia Gandhi, celebrating her remarkable achievement of securing bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol event and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she partnered with Sarabjot Singh.

“Today Manu Bhaker, who brought glory to the country by winning two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, met CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi,” the Congress party posted on X.

At 22, Bhaker's success at the Paris Games was historic. She is the first Indian since British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics, to achieve such a feat.

Rapturous reception at Delhi airport

Upon her return to India, Bhaker was warmly welcomed by hundreds of supporters at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday. Despite a morning drizzle, the crowd, which had gathered long before her arrival, greeted her with enthusiastic celebrations.

The welcome included bouquets, garlands, and traditional dhol drums, with rose petals showered on Bhaker and her coach, Jaspal Ranam as they emerged from the airport.

Reflecting on her achievements and future goals, Bhaker expressed her determination to excel in the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. "After the end of one Olympics, I already have the next one on my mind, and the journey for LA 2028 has already begun," Bhaker told PTI Videos.

She plans to take a short break to spend time with family and focus on fitness before resuming her training for future competitions.

"I hope my performance stays strong, and I continue to work hard and deliver good results," she added.