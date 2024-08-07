John Abraham meets Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker; netizens don't like him touching her medal

Jab John met Manu

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture with Manu. In the image, the two are smiling for the camera. John is seen holding one of Manu's medals, while Manu holds her other one. The gesture of John holding her medal didn’t go down well among social media users.

“Had the pleasure of meeting Manu Bhaker and her lovely family. She has made India proud!! Respect,” John wrote while sharing the image.

John faces flak

The candid moment between John and Manu didn’t go down well on social media by many. Several social media users called him out for holding one of Manu’s medals.

“You shouldn't have touched the medal,” wrote one user, with one mentioning, “Sorry but u have no rights to touch the medal won by someone else”.

“Wo sab theek h! You should not have held the medal won by her! She has two hands to hold both the medals! You could have simply had a fan moment with her,” one added. Another user noted, “Why is he holding medal”.

“Don't hold the medal in your hands!!! Give it back to her, you didn't win it, she did,” one user wrote, with another mentiioning, “Medal aise se kisi ko mat do manu..Ye aapki mehnat hai (Don’t give your medal to anyone. This is a result of your hardwork)”.

“Sorry @thejohnabraham , but you hv NO RIGHT to hold,” shared one user. Another user wrote, “You should not be holding that medal neither we”.

“Why Is John holding her medal.. It's completely herself,” shared one.

John’s upcoming film

In terms of professional work, John is looking forward to the release of Vedaa. The film narrated a story of a young girl played by Sharvari and her fight against oppression. The action-thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani features Abhishek Bannerjee as the antagonist. The movie also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in cameo appearances. It is slated to release on August 15.