John Abraham loses cool after his films are called repetitive at Vedaa trailer launch: ‘Can I call out idiots?’ Watch

John Abraham recently lost his cool at Vedaa trailer launch. The actor got offended when he was told that his films are repetitive. He asked people to not judge the movie just by its trailer. (Also read: Vedaa Trailer: John Abraham mentors Sharvari in violent action-thriller about casteism and untouchability. Watch) John Abraham got into an argument with a journalist who called his films 'repetitive.'

John Abraham gets into argument

At the press conference for Vedaa, John was asked to do ‘kuchh naya’ making him lose his cool. He replied, “Aapne film dekhi hai (Have you seen the film)? Can I call out bad questions and idiots?”

After it was pointed out that the trailer indicates it's the kind of action films he usually does, the actor opined, “Nahi main to aapko sirf directly kehna chahta hoon ki ye film alag hai. Mere hisab se to it is a very intense performance jo maine kara hai. Of course aapne film dekhi nahi hai. (No, I just want to tell you that this is a different kind of movie. According to me, it is a very intense performance of mine. Of course, you haven't watched the film yet.)”

John then seemed to cool down a little, before jokingly adding, “Film dekhiye aap, uske baad I'm all yours, whatever you say. But if you are wrong, I'm going to turn around and tear you apart. (See the film first, after that I'm all yours, whatever you say)”

About Vedaa

Vedaa is a story of a young girl played by Sharvari who plays the titular character and her fight against oppression. Her character seeks social justice against tyrants who oppressed the downtrodden communities on the basis of caste and untouchability. The action-thriller directed by Nikkhil Advani features Abhishek Bannerjee as the antagonist. The movie also shows Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in cameo appearances.

Vedaa releases on August 15, 2024.