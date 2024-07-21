Sharvari Wagh dedicates gratitude note to Vedaa co-star John Abraham on Guru Purnima: 'You are my mentor'

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh are geared up for their upcoming action-thriller, Vedaa. The teaser of the film shows John training Sharvari in physical combat. On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Sharvari dedicated a note of gratitude to her Vedaa co-star, calling him her 'mentor'. (Also read: Vedaa: John Abraham announces next film; check out first poster, release date) Sharvari Wagh dedicated a gratitude post to John Abraham on Guru Purnima,

Sharvari Wagh dedicates heartfelt post to John Abraham

While addressing John by his screen name from the Nikkhil Advani directorial, Sharvari shared a still from the movie. She captioned her post as, “Abhimanyu Sir, Mhaari duniya mein aap ek akele aise insaan ho jisne kabhi-koi fark nahin kiya. Guru ho aap mere jisne mhaara saath diya, ladna sikhaya, duniya ki riti-niti, sahi-galat sikha ke ek fighter banaya. Anyaay sehna nahin, balki anyaay ke khilaaf jung karne ka raasta aapne dikhaya. Aap prerna ho mhaari, aur mere jaise kayi Vedaa ki! Aaj Guru Purnima ke din, vada hai yeh Fighter Vedaa ka aapse, ki yeh jung jo anyaay ke khilaaf chhedi hai maine aakhir tak ladugi bhi aur jeetugi bhi. Aapki Shishya, Vedaa (Abhimanyu Sir, You are the only person in my world who has never made any difference. You are my teacher who supported me, taught me how to fight, taught me the traditions and right and wrongs of the world and made me a fighter. Don't tolerate injustice, but you showed the way to fight against injustice. You are my inspiration, and many Veda's like me! Today on the day of Guru Purnima, I promise this fighter Veda to you, that I will fight and win this war that I have fought against injustice. Your disciple, Vedaa). #Vedaa releasing in cinemas this Independence Day).”

About Vedaa

Vedaa also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kshitij Chauhan in crucial roles. The crime action-saga is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. John has co-produced the film alongside Umesh KR Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Minaakshi Das. Vedaa is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.