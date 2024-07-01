 Sharvari beats Deepika Padukone to top IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list: It empowers me to find better roles | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Sharvari beats Deepika Padukone to top IMDb’s popular Indian celebrities list: It empowers me to find better roles

BySugandha Rawal
Jul 01, 2024 07:36 PM IST

Actor Sharvari admits that the position pushes her to do better, and aim for bigger roles. She was last seen web project, Maharaj.

Lately, Sharvari has been garnering a lot of attention for starring in horror comedy Munjya, followed by her special appearance in Maharaj. Now, the actor has secured the first position in this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, beating actor Deepika Padukone for the spot. She says it is a big achievement for “someone without any connection in the industry”. Also read: Munjya box office collection day 17: Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh film grosses over 100 crore in India

Sharvari was last seen in the web film, Maharaj, which was released on Netflix.
Elated Sharvari

Commenting on the same, Sharvari said in a statement, “I’m at a loss for words with how this year has shaped up for me. I’m grateful for all the love that’s coming my way for Munjya which is now on the brink of entering the 100 Crore Club and also for my special appearance in Maharaj”.

“I’m going to put in a lot of hard work because I want to be a part of the best films and hopefully become one of the best actresses of my country. My mind is set to that goal. To reach the number one position on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List this week is truly an honour that I will cherish forever. Every gratification is a motivation for me to push myself more. For someone without any connection to the industry, every victory will empower me to get better projects and find better roles,” she added.

When it comes to the Munjya, the horror comedy has grossed 103 crore at the domestic box office. It was released on June 7.

More about the list

The presence of Kalki 2898 AD is also noted. Actor Deepika holds the 2nd position while Disha Patani secured the 4th spot. Director Nag Ashwin is ranked 7th, while Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan , and Kamal Haasan are ranked 8th, 15th, and 19th, respectively.

Sharwari’s Maharaj co-stars have also secured high ranks. Shalini Pandey, who plays Kishori, holds the 5th position, while Jaideep Ahlawat, portraying the antagonist Jadunath Maharaj, is ranked 10th. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, who is seen as the protagonist Karsandas, claimed the 12th position on the list.

Jitendra Kumar, currently starring in the series Kota Factory, is at 14th position, with his co-stars Urvi Singh, Ahsaas Channa, and Revathi Pillai ranking 22nd, 28th, and 38th, respectively. The list is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to the site.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharvari beats Deepika Padukone to top IMDb's popular Indian celebrities list: It empowers me to find better roles
