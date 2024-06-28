Shalini Pandey details how shooting the horrific ‘charan seva’ scene in Maharaj affected her

Actor Shalini Pandey recently starred in Malhotra P Siddharth’s Maharaj, which also starred Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The film was released on Netflix on June 21. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shalini detailed how shooting for the horrific ‘charan seva’ scene for the film affected her. (Also Read: Maharaj review: Junaid Khan's debut has powerful storytelling but lacks impact; Jaideep Ahlawat is terrific) Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in a still from Maharaj.

‘I did not realise…’

Shalini plays Kishori in the film, a woman who’s sexually exploited by her religious guru, the titular Maharaj played by Jaideep. The scene underlines how some leaders exploit their followers under the guise of ‘charan seva’ (service). In the scene, her character Kishori also doesn’t realise she’s being manipulated and instead thinks of it as a blessing till much later.

Talking to the publication, Shalini said that she’s ‘sensitive’ to things happening around her and tends to stay away from reading the news or scrolling through social media. She added, “When I actually did the scene with the Maharaj, I didn't realise what impact it had on me. I finished filming, and I told my team I don't want to be in a closed room. I need time. I need some fresh air. I'm getting a little anxious. Jaideep obviously understood. I realised that when you feel it, is when you realise how bad this is.”

Shalini also added that she initially thought Kishori was a ‘bewakoof’ (stupid) but through the process of filming realised, she has been conditioned to think that way. She said, “Initially, when I read it, I was like bewakoof hai yeh toh (she is stupid), but then I realised she is not stupid; she just doesn’t know any better. She was conditioned so much that she believed everything she was doing. When you feel and do it and think about it, it shatters you. Then you realise she is not stupid. I hope she knew that this was happening to her.”

Junaid Khan on Maharaj

Maharaj delves into the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case and stars Sharvari. It is produced by YRF Entertainment. Junaid plays a writer who fights against Maharaj's exploitation in court. Talking about the response to the film, Junaid told ANI, “I cannot explain in words what I'm feeling right now. Maharaj has been a long and wild journey for me, but all's well that ends well I guess.”

Junaid added, “Maharaj was made with a lot of love, respect, and passion, and I'm glad that the film and my performance are striking a chord with the audience at large. I know I have miles to go and lots to improve upon. I just hope I get a cast and crew as supportive in all my future work.”